The Iran War: Our Complete Coverage

The Iran war is the biggest story in the world right now, and it’s moving fast. Since day one, The Free Press has mobilized the deepest bench in independent journalism to make sense of it: Niall Ferguson, Simon Sebag Montefiore, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Eli Lake, Michael Doran, Haviv Rettig Gur, and more, with each bringing the kind of expertise and independence you won’t find anywhere else. Below is everything we’ve published so far. The war isn’t over. Subscribe so you don’t miss a thing.

Niall Ferguson: Could This Be the Start of World War III? Niall Ferguson Four years ago, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, people wondered if it was the beginning of World War III. Today, seven days into the latest war with Iran, the same concern has reemerged. It is not a foolish question. Read full story

This Isn’t Israel’s War. It’s America’s. Haviv Rettig Gur The debate about the U.S.’s war in Iran is everywhere. It is threatening to split the conservative movement, dividing it between those who see it as Donald Trump’s breaking of a promise against new wars and those who see it as a necessary confrontation long overdue. Progressives, predictably, frame it as another Middle Eastern adventure dragged out of Washington by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Anti-war libertarians call it regime change in a new dress. And across the world, from Brazil to Beijing, London to Karachi, the argument is the same: America is fighting Israel’s war. Read full story

The War Is Iranians’ Best Chance at Peace Roya Hakakian They say there is nothing worse in the world than war. But in fact, there is. It is a peace beneath whose facade a nation’s hope dies a thousand deaths every day. It is a peace that pleases the global anti-war community but is oblivious to the infinite suffering of a people. It is a peace whose advocates flood the streets when a bomb falls from the sky but keep silent when all the military might of a regime targets its own citizens and murders countless unarmed demonstrators. Read full story

This war will likely go on for weeks. Don’t miss a thing—subscribe for free for full access to everything we publish, starting with the stories that matter most right now.