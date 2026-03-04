On February 22, nearly a week before the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, five Iranian Kurdish opposition parties announced they’d formed a unified front against Tehran. The press conference in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil generated little attention at the time. But as Washington and Jerusalem expand their war against Iran, and the regime’s military forces grow depleted, the Kurdish regions of the country are voicing their intent to be the first to formally break from Tehran.

“Our main and common goals in this alliance are to struggle for the toppling of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to realize the right of Kurdish self-determination,” the parties said in a statement released that day.