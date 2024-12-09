Our Values Are

Honesty Curiosity Respect Hard Work Independence Excellence Common Sense A Belief in The American Project

If this resonates and you recognize yourself in these traits, we want to hear from you regardless of the job posting or listed requirements. While we have deep respect for the effort people put into developing their skills and building their professional experience, we believe that values are fundamental to our long term success.



Experience can be gained over time, and skills can be taught, but values are non-negotiable. They guide our coverage, our behavior, and our expectations of ourselves and colleagues.