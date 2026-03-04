Trump’s Endgame
Through the fog of war, it’s possible to see where all this is heading.
The fog of war does not prevent us from peering into the future and catching a glimpse of the exact moment when this conflict will end. Donald Trump will pick up the phone and tell Benjamin Netanyahu, “Bibi, it’s time for a ceasefire.” Netanyahu will reply, “Yes, I agree.”
The cooperation between Trump and Netanyahu is unprecedented in U.S.-Israeli history. American and Israeli forces operate as a tightly integrated unit, closer than ever before. Yet the underlying power dynamic remains unchanged from June 2025, when the first U.S.-Israeli joint operation against Iran ended abruptly.
