Missiles Fall Nearby, but Dubai’s Expats Don’t Want to Leave
‘It really is the safest place on Earth, because during war, we can go to the mall, we can go to the beach, we can go shopping. Like, I have a massage coming to my house.’
Fitness entrepreneur Tabby Knight said she was at home in Dubai on Saturday when the building next door, a luxury tourist hot spot called Fairmont The Palm Hotel, was hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile, resulting in a fire that injured several people.
“Obviously, it was scary on the first day because none of us have ever experienced anything like that,” said Knight, an Australian who moved to Dubai in December 2024. Despite the war raging in the region, she says she still feels safe there and has no current plans to leave.
