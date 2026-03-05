How America Surrendered Its Weapons in the Information War
Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to rise up and ‘take over your government.’ But can they even hear him?
Upgrade to Listen
19
Over the weekend, Donald Trump declared that “the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation” against the Iranian regime. He assured the American public that the United States was armed and ready for battle. “I built and rebuilt our military in my first administration,” Trump said. “There is no military on Earth even close to its power, strength, or sophistication.”
But there’s a second war to be fought against Iran and America’s chief adversaries, one experts fear the U.S. is ill-equipped to win: the information war.
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In