Over the weekend, Donald Trump declared that “the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation” against the Iranian regime. He assured the American public that the United States was armed and ready for battle. “I built and rebuilt our military in my first administration,” Trump said. “There is no military on Earth even close to its power, strength, or sophistication.”

But there’s a second war to be fought against Iran and America’s chief adversaries, one experts fear the U.S. is ill-equipped to win: the information war.