Newsom Looks Small in the Face of a Big War
He’s quick to blame Israel and Trump at every turn, but spares few harsh words for the mullahs who want Americans dead.
Upgrade to Listen
23
It was unsettling to watch California governor Gavin Newsom on Monday spouting off a rejiggered blood libel this week, and not simply because Democrats have mostly succumbed to a fashionable Jew hate.
“We have to reconcile why our bombs were used, or Israeli bombs were used, to kill children—young girls—at a school, and what the imminent threat was,” Newsom said at a press conference meant to slam Donald Trump’s war on Iran.
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In