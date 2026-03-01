The Free Press
The U.S. and Israel Strike Iran
War
Donald Trump
Comments
User's avatar
Terry's avatar
Terry
10m

I generally support and agree with the Trump team, but this one has me scratching my head.

As I understand it, the original stated threat of U.S. military action was in response to the slaughter of civilians. A recent estimate is that 38,000 were gunned down by the regime and Trump certainly made it clear this was intolerable.

Then Iran was ordered to cease development of nuclear weapons and long range missiles, which everyone knew they would never agree to. That made a U.S. military response inevitable.

Was this a wise course of action? Or is it, as I suspect, more of a message to Russia and China to curb their own military adventurism. Russia, for example, seems to be contemplating an invasion of the Baltic states, while China has openly stated the goal of conquering Taiwan.

Russia's further aggression beyond Ukraine would probably spark a wider war in Europe, while China's attack on Taiwan along with veiled threats against Japan and Philippines would likely spark a regional war in the Pacific that ultimately would engulf the U.S., Philippines, Japan and possibly South Korea. In other words, World War Three.

So, the reasoning goes, Trump's "Mad Man diplomacy" of sudden regime decapitation as demonstrated in Venezuela and now Iran (and possibly soon in Cuba) may stave off much larger conflicts. Just my theories.

TxFrog's avatar
TxFrog
13m

Michael Flynn lays out some scenarios for "what comes next":

https://genflynn.substack.com/p/end-of-euphoria?r=cyqk&triedRedirect=true

For Free People.
