The Free Press
How We’re Covering the War. Plus: Our Newest Columnist and Podcast
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Khamenei Is Dead. What Comes Next for Iran?
Rafaela Siewert
21M
Is Iran headed for revolution? Civil war? An IRGC crackdown?
Listen On:

Who will lead Iran? As its war with the United States and Israel nears the end of the first week, the question looms large. Will the successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei be his son, Mojtaba Khamenei? Or the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani? Or someone else entirely?

As speculation swirls, President Donald Trump…

Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
International
Iran

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice