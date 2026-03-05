Khamenei Is Dead. What Comes Next for Iran?

Who will lead Iran? As its war with the United States and Israel nears the end of the first week, the question looms large. Will the successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei be his son, Mojtaba Khamenei? Or the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani? Or someone else entirely?
As speculation swirls, President Donald Trump…
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article