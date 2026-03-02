The Iran Strike Is All About China
Why Operation Epic Fury is the opening act of the Indo-Pacific century.
Operation Epic Fury, this weekend’s joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, has been widely described as an extraordinary assault on the world’s leading state sponsor of terror. That is true, but it misses a critical dimension. For years, Beijing has spent billions of dollars building Iran into a structural asset. By striking Iran directly, the Trump administration is dismantling, whether by design or by consequence, a pillar of China’s regional architecture.
In other words: This is all about China.
Let me explain.
