The American Academy of Pediatrics claims to support the health of all children. Many doctors are appalled by its prescriptions.
Aaron Sibarium
731
461
A week of opposition to the CCP, eating bugs, the University of California, railroad workers, Shopify, and euphoria. Plus: does Elon Musk already have…
Nellie Bowles
590
1,061
On the ground in Shanghai, where young people, born after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, are fed up and fighting back against the CCP.
Simon Leplâtre
710
523
'How many leaders have come back from political death, not once, but twice? I've come back. The question is: what am I coming back for?'
Bari Weiss
378
336
Bibi Netanyahu: Israel's New Prime Minister. Again.Listen now (67 min) | Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a polarizing figure. For some, he's the ultimate defender of the State of Israel, willing to…
Bari Weiss
This one idea explains bubbles in the stock market, cancel culture and why everyone binged 'Tiger King' at the same time.
Luke Burgis
513
766
An author wrote me a critical email telling me he thought I’d misrepresented his work. So I invited him on 'Honestly.'
Bari Weiss
346
345
Hall monitors on Mastodon. Black supremacists in Brooklyn. CBS on Hunter's laptop. And much more.
Nellie Bowles
653
797
Into the Wilderness: Thanksgiving ThreadThis past summer, I gave a speech called “The New Founders America Needs.” It was about how we’re in the midst of a soft cultural revolution in …
Bari Weiss
475
622
I'm often asked why I would spend my career focused on the unpredictable, unrelenting misery of cancer. Here's why.
Vinay Prasad
917
214
A Better Way to DisagreeListen now (73 min) | A few months ago, I had writer Freddie deBoer on the podcast for an episode we called, “Does Glorifying Sickness Deter Healing…
Bari Weiss
The Republican Party has a historic opportunity to revive the old Reagan coalition. The person standing in the way is the 45th president, writes the…
William P. Barr
864
887
