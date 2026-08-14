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Just Say It: Plastic Surgery Is Bad for Us
Women online are reversing their plastic surgery—but all of them caveat their posts with ‘I don’t want to judge!’ Why not?
Freya India
Two Drinks with . . . One of Russia’s Most Wanted
At the age of 19, Egor Cherniuk went to prison because he worked for Putin’s archnemesis, Alexei Navalny. Now he’s DJing in New York. ‘Americans are…
Rafaela Siewert
‘One Night Only’ Is Bad. There Should Be More Movies Like It.
Plus: Brad Pitt fell off the wagon. The right to get a face tattoo. And more!
Suzy Weiss
A Time Capsule of Free-Range Childhood
The kids have a gun and cigarettes, and sure as hell want to see a dead body. ‘Stand by Me’ would horrify helicopter parents, but it’s worth rewatching.
Kat Rosenfield
The War over the WNBA. Plus. . .
Tyler Cowen makes the conservative case for a liberal immigration policy. Suzy Weiss on face tattoos. Aaron MacLean investigates whether the tank has a…
The Free Press
It’s Your Right to Get a Face Tattoo
Unless you’re in South Carolina.
Suzy Weiss
Will the Culture Wars Kill the WNBA?
Caitlin Clark has done for the WNBA what Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did for the NBA. The league is doing its best to squander it.
Joe Nocera
TGIF: For Now, We Polka
Checking in on Count Binface, Brandon Herrera, Hasan Piker, Francesca Hong, AOC, AES, the DSA, the WNBA, and the Strait of Hormuz.
Will Rahn
Tanks vs. Drones
Some say the usefulness of armored vehicles is waning on today’s battlefields, where nearly every movement can be targeted. Two U.S. Army commanders say…
Aaron MacLean
59M
Brad Pitt Is Drinking Again
Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot welcome him back to the bottle.
Suzy Weiss
38M
Tyler Cowen: A Conservative Case for Liberal Immigration
Restrictionists say they want to preserve America’s character. But immigrants accomplish that by bringing creativity, industriousness, and family…
Tyler Cowen
You Think Modern Dating’s Awful? Then Fix It.
Young people are giving up on the infinite swipe of traditional dating apps. So, what’s next?
Kara Kennedy
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