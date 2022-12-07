Common Sense
The Hijacking of Pediatric Medicine
The American Academy of Pediatrics claims to support the health of all children. Many doctors are appalled by its prescriptions.
Aaron Sibarium
Dec 7
731
461
The Hijacking of Pediatric Medicine
TGIF: Protest Edition
A week of opposition to the CCP, eating bugs, the University of California, railroad workers, Shopify, and euphoria. Plus: does Elon Musk already have…
Nellie Bowles
Dec 2
590
1,061
TGIF: Protest Edition
'It's The First Time I've Seen This in China'
On the ground in Shanghai, where young people, born after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, are fed up and fighting back against the CCP.
Simon Leplâtre
Dec 1
710
523
'It's The First Time I've Seen This in China'
Bibi's Back: A Conversation With Israel's New Prime Minister
'How many leaders have come back from political death, not once, but twice? I've come back. The question is: what am I coming back for?'
Bari Weiss
Nov 30
378
336
Bibi's Back: A Conversation With Israel's New Prime Minister
Bibi Netanyahu: Israel's New Prime Minister. Again.
Listen now (67 min) | Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a polarizing figure. For some, he's the ultimate defender of the State of Israel, willing to…
Bari Weiss
Nov 30
Bibi Netanyahu: Israel's New Prime Minister. Again.
Why Everyone Wants the Same Things
This one idea explains bubbles in the stock market, cancel culture and why everyone binged 'Tiger King' at the same time.
Luke Burgis
Nov 28
513
766
Why Everyone Wants the Same Things
A Better Way to Disagree
An author wrote me a critical email telling me he thought I’d misrepresented his work. So I invited him on 'Honestly.'
Bari Weiss
Nov 26
346
345
A Better Way to Disagree
TGIF: Thanksgiving Edition
Hall monitors on Mastodon. Black supremacists in Brooklyn. CBS on Hunter's laptop. And much more.
Nellie Bowles
Nov 25
653
797
TGIF: Thanksgiving Edition
Into the Wilderness: Thanksgiving Thread
This past summer, I gave a speech called “The New Founders America Needs.” It was about how we’re in the midst of a soft cultural revolution in …
Bari Weiss
Nov 24
475
622
Into the Wilderness: Thanksgiving Thread
The Cancer Stories You Never Hear
I'm often asked why I would spend my career focused on the unpredictable, unrelenting misery of cancer. Here's why.
Vinay Prasad
Nov 23
917
214
The Cancer Stories You Never Hear
A Better Way to Disagree
Listen now (73 min) | A few months ago, I had writer Freddie deBoer on the podcast for an episode we called, “Does Glorifying Sickness Deter Healing…
Bari Weiss
Nov 23
A Better Way to Disagree
Bill Barr: Trump Will Burn Down the GOP. Time for New Leadership.
The Republican Party has a historic opportunity to revive the old Reagan coalition. The person standing in the way is the 45th president, writes the…
William P. Barr
Nov 21
864
887
Bill Barr: Trump Will Burn Down the GOP. Time for New Leadership.
