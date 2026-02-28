The Free Press
The U.S. and Israel Strike Iran
WATCH: The U.S. and Israel Strike Iran
Rafaela Siewert
2HR 26M
Niall Ferguson, Douglas Murray, Michael Oren, Haviv Rettig Gur, and more bring live reactions to the U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran.
“The hour of your freedom is at hand.” So said President Donald Trump to the people of Iran, in an early morning address announcing a joint military attack by the U.S. and Israel against the Islamic Republic. Overnight, waves of air strikes pounded military installations across Iran. According to initial reports from Israel, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei …

Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Iran
Israel

