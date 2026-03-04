Xueqin Jiang is riding high. The Beijing-based “predictive history” lecturer on YouTube—who is listed as a researcher at Harvard’s Global Education Innovation Initiative—predicted in 2024 that Trump would win the election and start a war with Iran, and that the U.S. would eventually lose the war.

The accuracy of his first two predictions—particularly after Operation Midnight Hammer last June—earned him viral fame, the moniker of “China’s Nostradamus,” and a write-up in Newsweek. Now, some of his clips are going viral as Operation Epic Fury enters its fifth day, and the media is paying him mind once again. There’s just one problem—Jiang is a conspiracy theorist.