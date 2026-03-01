They say there is nothing worse in the world than war. But in fact, there is. It is a peace beneath whose facade a nation’s hope dies a thousand deaths every day. It is a peace that pleases the global anti-war community but is oblivious to the infinite suffering of a people. It is a peace whose advocates flood the streets when a bomb falls from the sky but keep silent when all the military might of a regime targets its own citizens and murders countless unarmed demonstrators.

That peace is a righteous lie many in the West have been peddling to themselves and others. And as of January 2026, it is the peace that Iranians reject. No, they don’t want war, either. What they want is an end to a regime that can only lead them to war; a regime that has been, from its inception, preparing them for “martyrdom” and funneling the scarce national resources to fund its proxies in the region.