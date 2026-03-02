The Case Against the War
Yes, it is possible to imagine Trump’s war against Iran going right, and every free and decent person should be rooting for that outcome. But it is all too easy to imagine all of it going wrong.
When I fought in Iraq in 2004, one of my friends, another Marine lieutenant, carried a 20-year-old bloodstained field jacket in his pack the entire deployment. Our battalion—the 1st Battalion of the 8th Marine Regiment—carries the radio call sign “Beirut,” and this jacket belonged to Second Lieutenant Donald George Losey, who was killed along with 241 A…
