But first: If the Iranian regime falls, what comes next?
President Donald Trump hasn’t eased his campaign to batter Iran’s regime into submission. Iran “has no navy, it’s been knocked out. They have no air force, that’s been knocked out. They have no air detection, that’s been knocked out,” Trump declared from the Oval Office, less than 100 hours into the fighting.
Yet few U.S. reports so far have captured how Iranians opposed to the regime are responding amid the rubble and twisted steel. Even a battered regime will likely cling to power until its remains are pushed out by an organized force.
For early signs of resistance, look to the Kurds. The minority group in Iran’s mountainous northwest has clashed with the regime since before the 1979 revolution reached its end. Last month, five Kurdish groups committed to fight the regime, and now they’re organizing under the cover of U.S.-Israeli air power. Jay Solomon reports on whether these fighters could push out the regime—or plunge Iran into civil war:
Iran’s Persian majority lacks much organized resistance because their rulers have killed, jailed, or cast out would-be opposition leaders. Now millions are looking to those exiled and imprisoned men to emerge and command their nation. Amy Kellogg profiles some of the brightest lights, from the former prime minister who stood up to the hard-liners, to Reza Pahlavi, the deposed crown prince who could restore the shah’s throne.
With the internet and cellular networks knocked out across much of Iran, it’s difficult for dissidents to rally, or even know what’s going on in the war. For decades, the U.S. had a tool tailor-made for this purpose—until the Trump administration began to dismantle it last year. What motivated Trump to gut radio services like Voice of America, which could draw millions of Iranians toward America’s mission? Read Frannie Block’s investigation to find out.
WATCH: The Future of War Is Being Shaped in Iran
Join us at noon ET for a live taping of a Free Press podcast, School of War, hosted by Aaron MacLean, the FP’s newest columnist (read more about that here) and national security analyst for CBS News. MacLean is a Marine veteran and former professor at the U.S. Naval Academy. Today, he will host General Frank McKenzie (retired) to discuss the ongoing operation in Iran and the implications it has for the future of warfare. You don’t want to miss this.
A United States Navy submarine sank an Iranian ship in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka Tuesday night, the first sinking of an enemy ship by a U.S. submarine since World War II. The U.S. has destroyed 20 Iranian naval ships since the operation began last week, according to Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Dan Caine.
Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz died yesterday at the age of 89. Holtz led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 1988 national title, one of 249 victories in his 33-year coaching career. He later became a college football analyst for CBS and ESPN. Holtz was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, in 2020.
The Texas Republican Senate primary is heading to a runoff, after incumbent John Cornyn and the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton both failed to pass the 50 percent threshold in Tuesday’s Senate primary election. President Trump announced his intention to offer an endorsement “soon,” calling on the candidate who is not endorsed to immediately drop out.
The Senate blocked a measure that would curtail President Trump’s authority to continue the war in Iran. The 53–47 vote was almost completely down party lines, except for Rand Paul (R-KY) voting for the restrictions and John Fetterman (D-PA) voting against the measure. A similar measure is up for debate in the House of Representatives, but is not expected to pass.
The U.S. government’s civilian workforce shrank by 12 percent between September 2024 and January 2026, according to government data published on Wednesday. The Treasury Department lost 24 percent of its workforce, and the Department of Health and Human Services’ workforce was cut 20 percent. The Department of Homeland Security was the only department to gain staff—it grew by less than 1 percent.
An Iranian ballistic missile heading toward Turkish airspace was shot down by NATO air defenses in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s defense ministry announced on Wednesday. “NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region,” a NATO spokeswoman said.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee, fielding questions over the administration’s immigration crackdown and her tenure at DHS. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) chastised Noem’s “smear campaign” of two Americans she referred to as domestic terrorists after their deaths at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, while Republicans offered support for the secretary’s record.
The subject of evil is a large part of the discussions about the Iranian regime. Before I pose a few simple questions I want to emphasize that I do not believe that the US can or should use military force wherever evil exists ( thus no canards here in addressing the questions posed below; but I fully anticipate sophistry to raise its voice).
1. Is there such a thing as evil( and the notion of good v evil)? Moral relavist opinions very welcome especially if they bring the subjects of Hitler ( real nazis) and slavery into the discussion.
2. Is the Iranian regime evil? If not why not. Or is it impossible for any regime to be evil? Do those who oppose the US and Israeli actions believe the Iranian regime is evil? We have heard from countless politicians that no action should be taken so I submit it is fair to at least where they stand on the general question of whether evil exists and if the regime is evil.
3. Now let's get to the meat so to speak. If a regime is evil , how do you negotiate with it? Can you ever trust it's word or its promises not to pursue a weapon or to use certain weapons against those it pledges to annihilate and bring death to? The point isn't will they in fact do it but how do you take their evil into account in assessing what to do with them. How many who oppose action have ever even mentioned questions like this one.
4. Again simply for discussion purposes, is there any reason to believe that evil reforms itself with the evil somehow dissipating? Are there any historical examples of that occurring? If not is there ever a point where preemptive action is warranted? Again a basic question that can and should be answered in the context of an evil regime whose evil has not been limited to human rights abuses against its own people.
All of the foregoing questions could and should have been answered long ago. Whether this is a situation that merits military action can only be answered after everything above was addressed . We had 47 years to do so, and many facts that bear upon all have been in front of our faces since at least 2009. And yet our politicians never asked or debated or answered any of this until Trump made his decision. The last question is : why didn't they do so?
Boots on the ground - those boots must be worn by Iranians and Kurds and others in the ME.
American boots on the ground should only defend our own borders. Period.