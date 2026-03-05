The Free Press
War
Foreign Policy
Iran
Clarity Seeker
just now

The subject of evil is a large part of the discussions about the Iranian regime. Before I pose a few simple questions I want to emphasize that I do not believe that the US can or should use military force wherever evil exists ( thus no canards here in addressing the questions posed below; but I fully anticipate sophistry to raise its voice).

1. Is there such a thing as evil( and the notion of good v evil)? Moral relavist opinions very welcome especially if they bring the subjects of Hitler ( real nazis) and slavery into the discussion.

2. Is the Iranian regime evil? If not why not. Or is it impossible for any regime to be evil? Do those who oppose the US and Israeli actions believe the Iranian regime is evil? We have heard from countless politicians that no action should be taken so I submit it is fair to at least where they stand on the general question of whether evil exists and if the regime is evil.

3. Now let's get to the meat so to speak. If a regime is evil , how do you negotiate with it? Can you ever trust it's word or its promises not to pursue a weapon or to use certain weapons against those it pledges to annihilate and bring death to? The point isn't will they in fact do it but how do you take their evil into account in assessing what to do with them. How many who oppose action have ever even mentioned questions like this one.

4. Again simply for discussion purposes, is there any reason to believe that evil reforms itself with the evil somehow dissipating? Are there any historical examples of that occurring? If not is there ever a point where preemptive action is warranted? Again a basic question that can and should be answered in the context of an evil regime whose evil has not been limited to human rights abuses against its own people.

All of the foregoing questions could and should have been answered long ago. Whether this is a situation that merits military action can only be answered after everything above was addressed . We had 47 years to do so, and many facts that bear upon all have been in front of our faces since at least 2009. And yet our politicians never asked or debated or answered any of this until Trump made his decision. The last question is : why didn't they do so?

Liz LaSorte
22m

Boots on the ground - those boots must be worn by Iranians and Kurds and others in the ME.

American boots on the ground should only defend our own borders. Period.

