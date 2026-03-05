The Free Press
The NYC Public Defender Who Sends Books to Prisoners
Shilo Brooks
54M
And frontier justice in Charles Portis’s ‘True Grit’
Listen On:

In this episode, Shilo Brooks sits down with New York City public defender Ben Schatz to discuss the novel True Grit—and the nature of justice in America.

Ben founded the nonprofit Books Beyond Bars, which sends requested books (not just random donations) to individuals locked in New York jails and prisons, giving them dignity, mental escape, and intelle…

Make a comment
Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Books
Justice
Law
Education
Literature

For Free People.
