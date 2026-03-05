Death in One Day: Inside Canada’s Assisted-Suicide Machine
‘Hastening death becomes the path of least resistance,’ says a medical ethicist as Canada nears 110,000 MAID deaths.
One out of every 20 deaths in Canada is triggered by the government-run assisted suicide program. The sheer number is startling. Even more shocking is the speed and efficiency with which it ends patients’ lives.
In Ontario alone, 219 people were killed by the end of the next day following their request for “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) in 2023, according to a 2024 report by an advisory committee. About 30 percent of those deaths occurred on the same day that the person sought the government’s permission to die. The committee hasn’t published comparable numbers since then.
