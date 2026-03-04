The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Confessions of a Former Marijuana Evangelist
Maya Sulkin
32M
Neal Pollack spent most of his adulthood promoting weed’s cultural and legal adoption. Now he says it was ruining his life. This is how he changed his mind.
Listen On:

In the past 15 years, the consensus on marijuana has changed dramatically. After Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize weed in 2012, others quickly followed suit—and marijuana is now legal for recreational use in 24 of the 50 states. With widespread legalization, the stigma that surrounded weed has largely fallen away.

Almost overni…

Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering politics, technology, education, Gen Z, and culture. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
Tags:
Marijuana
Psychology
Confessions
Bonus Podcast Episode

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice