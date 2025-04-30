It’s Wednesday, April 30. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.
Today is the 100th day of the president’s second term in office. If all goes according to plan, he has 1,361 days left.
A total of 143 executive orders! Eight “national emergencies”! DOGE and deportations! McDonald’s on Air Force One! Teslas on the South Lawn of the White House! The Gulf of America, the triumph of the plastic straw and, depending on who you ask, multiple constitutional crises.
In other words, there’s a lot to make sense of.
So for today we called up a handful of our friends and asked them what they thought. Among them: Bill Maher, Mike Pompeo, Victor Davis Hanson, Tyler Cowen, Jamie Reed, Coleman Hughes, Jonathan Haidt, Sam Harris, Christopher Rufo, Nellie Bowles, Derek Thompson, Jed Rubenfeld, and Kemi Badenoch.
Here’s a taste of what they think.
“Giddyup.” —Mike Pompeo
“A singular political talent.” —Reihan Salam
“Not a ‘constitutional crisis’ but political theater.” —Jed Rubenfeld
“Much-needed shock therapy.” —Chris Rufo
“No longer are food dyes something only whispered about between San Francisco moms.” —Nellie Bowles
“Shitshow.” —Bill Maher
As you can see, the responses were. . . wide-ranging.
—The Editors
Harvard has released a long-awaited report on antisemitism on campus. The publication of the report—and an accompanying report on anti-Muslim discrimination on campus—had been delayed for months without explanation. Last week, the Trump administration demanded to see a draft of the report.
The Chinese foreign ministry released a social media video Tuesday in which Beijing vowed to “never kneel down” to Washington. “History has proven compromise won’t earn you mercy—kneeling only invites more bullying,” the video said. “For China, for the world, we must rise and fight on.”
The White House slammed a “hostile and political act by Amazon” on Tuesday after a report alleged that the e-commerce giant planned to start including the price increases caused by tariffs on product prices. The company walked back the proposal after Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly and he did the right thing. He’s a good guy,” said Trump of Bezos later in the day.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday he is “proudly” ending a program to advance women’s participation in peace-building and security. It was signed into law by Trump in 2017, and touted as an example of his first administration’s record on “women’s economic empowerment.”
A new study estimates that exposure to phthalates—a chemical in common household plastics—contributes to 13 percent of all heart disease deaths in people between ages 55 and 64 each year.
Asked by a reporter who he’d like to replace Pope Francis, Trump said Tuesday: “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice.”
Any jackass can knock a barn down. It takes a carpenter to build one. - Sam Rayburn
I think adding the tariff line item would be great. Maybe then people would reconsider the purchase and quit buying cheap crap they don’t need from China.