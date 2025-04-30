Victor Davis Hanson: Trump’s Counterrevolution Is Only Beginning
Trump’s first 100 days suggest ambitions greater than FDR’s New Deal or Reagan’s revolution.
No prior modern Republican president has sought to launch a counterrevolution aimed at reversing the economic, political, cultural, social, and military progressive trajectory of the modern era.
Trump has done just that—and in his first 100 days—in a comprehensive fashion that perhaps surpasses the ambitious agendas of even the first three months of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal or Ronald Reagan’s efforts to unleash the American free market and win the Cold War.
