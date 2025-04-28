It always shocks me when people say they are shocked by Donald Trump. The president told us exactly what he was going to do. All you had to do was look.

By my count, there were 37 short but tightly scripted videos, recorded between December 2022 and December 2023, in which the then-candidate previewed just about every move he has made since his inauguration 100 days ago.

Because Kamala Harris had no policy ideas of her own, her campaign made almost no reference to these videos, which may be why so few people watched them.

But I did, because I thought Trump would win—and because I wanted to know what he would do. Here’s a representative sample:

“Protecting Students from the Radical Left and Marxist Maniacs Infecting Educational Institutions”

“Cementing Fair and Reciprocal Trade with the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act”

“Using Impoundment to Cut Waste, Stop Inflation, and Crush the Deep State”

“Ending Citizenship for Children of Illegals and Outlawing Birth Tourism”

“Reverse Biden’s [Executive Order] Embedding Marxism in the Federal Government”

“New Trade Plan to Protect American Workers”

“Protecting Americans from Radical Leftist [Environmental, Social, and Governance] Investments”

“Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity”

“Stop China from Owning America”

One day, historians will refer to this as the most consequential to-do list in American history. And, in his first 100 days back in the White House, Donald Trump has crushed that list.