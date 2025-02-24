‘Maybe They Should Call It the Gulf of Florida’

On Inauguration Day, President Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Legally speaking, the order affects only official government documents, but Trump and some of his high-profile backers are insisting everyone get on board. After being pressured by Trump’s supporters such as Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Apple changed the name of the Gulf on its maps. Google did too—and Mexican president Gloria Sheinbaum is threatening to sue the company over it. The media are also being pushed to go along. When the Associated Press refused to adopt the name change in its stories, its reporters were banned from the White House and excluded from presidential travel.