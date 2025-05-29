The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
14
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Richard Jaffee's avatar
Richard Jaffee
1mEdited

Rough week for POTUS. Putin’s laughing at his attempts to end the war. Iran’s back to playing for time now that the threat of military action is all but off the table. Musk walked away with a shot at the lack of any serious effort to cut the deficit. The Trade Court ruled against reciprocal tariffs. And federal court injunctions are being slapped on executive orders like parking tickets and will be headed to the Supreme Court.

I hope things are at least okay on the home front with Melania.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Nickman's avatar
Craig Nickman
9m

"How the Biden cover-up almost worked"; The "legacy press" wasn't fooled, they were actively involved in pushing the "sharp as a tack" narrative. Since Donald Trump's first victory in 2016, the "legacy press" has blatantly morphed into the propaganda arm of the DNC. In the run up to the 2024 election, the legacy press dropped all pretenses of "impartiality" and openly displayed their partisanship. To pretend otherwise is simply, pretending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice