It's Thursday, May 29. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Is there a better way to help the people of Gaza? Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson on the Biden health cover-up and the failure of the legacy press. Chuck Lane on the "big, beautiful bill." And much more.

But first: DOGE goes Musk-less.

Will DOGE survive without Elon Musk?

That’s the question Free Press reporter Gabe Kaminsky seeks to answer in his latest dispatch. He spoke to DOGE staffers and Washington insiders to find out what’s next for Musk’s quasi-agency and its mission to cut government waste.

The White House says that DOGE’s work will continue while Musk tries to build rockets that don’t explode. On Wednesday night, Musk formally announced on X that his time in government was over, thanking President Donald Trump “for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending” and promising that DOGE “will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

But with Musk heaping scorn on the Republicans’ new budget bill—a major Trump priority—for spending too much and not codifying DOGE’s cuts, can the band of youthful misfits he brought into the government really make a difference? Or has the DOGE era ended as abruptly and chaotically as it began?

Read Gabe’s piece to find out. And while you’re at it, pair it with Joe Nocera’s sharp column on why DOGE fell short—and what it should have done differently.

—Will Rahn

New Aid Group in Gaza Makes an End Run Around Hamas—and the UN Madeleine Rowley For years, Hamas has maintained its grip on power by controlling the flow of aid in Gaza. A new group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, is trying to change that by making an end run around the UN and Hamas. Is it working? Madeleine Rowley investigates. Read full story

However bad you thought it was, it was worse. On the latest episode of Honestly, Bari talks to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about their new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, how Biden and his aides misled the nation, and how the legacy press missed a scandal in plain sight. You can read an edited transcript of their conversation here, or listen below:

What Republicans Get Right—and Wrong—About Medicaid Charles Lane Rallying House Republicans to pass a version of his One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) last week, Donald Trump instructed them, “Don’t fuck around with Medicaid.” The White House brandished polls explaining that reforms to the program are politically risky. In the end, though, the House could not avoid $700 billion in Medicaid reductions. Read full story

