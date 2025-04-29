The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Douglas Murray on Joe Rogan, Hamas, and Moral Collapse in the West
Bari Weiss
1HR 16M
‘The great thing about truth is that it punctures the darkness. We can see it.’

Trump has been in office for 100 days. Israel has been at war with Hamas in Gaza for 570. And Russia and Ukraine, 1,160 days.

Douglas Murray has had a front-row seat to all three of these unfolding stories, bringing us reportage and analysis that have illuminated the most urgent issues of our time.

While we love Douglas, his reporting and willingness to call out bad actors across the world and the political spectrum has earned him his fair share of adversaries. Earlier this month, Douglas went on The Joe Rogan Experience—the most popular podcast in America—to debate both Joe and comedian-turned-pundit Dave Smith. They sparred for some three hours, with the debate earning millions of views and becoming its own viral news story.

The interview became so popular in large part because Douglas, as always, refused to pull a punch. In this case that meant fighting back against antisemitism, of the kind we’re seeing rise on the online right.

George Orwell once famously wrote that “to see what’s in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” Nobody knows that better than Douglas who, unlike many of his contemporaries, never gets lost in excuse-making and needless ideological abstraction. He sees the world clearly and reports it back to us, which is a big reason why he’s such a unique and valuable voice in our era of dishonesty.

That gift is on full display in his new and best-selling book, On Democracies and Death Cults, and in the conversation we had Monday in The Free Press newsroom.

Paying subscribers were able to ask Douglas questions—and we are doing more and more talks like this. So to join us live and get in on the conversation, become a paying subscriber today.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Tags:
Antisemitism
Israel
Conservatism
MAGA
Campus Wars

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice