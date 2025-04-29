Douglas Murray on Joe Rogan, Hamas, and Moral Collapse in the West

Trump has been in office for 100 days. Israel has been at war with Hamas in Gaza for 570. And Russia and Ukraine, 1,160 days.

Douglas Murray has had a front-row seat to all three of these unfolding stories, bringing us reportage and analysis that have illuminated the most urgent issues of our time.

While we love Douglas, his reporting and willingness to call out bad actors across the world and the political spectrum has earned him his fair share of adversaries. Earlier this month, Douglas went on The Joe Rogan Experience—the most popular podcast in America—to debate both Joe and comedian-turned-pundit Dave Smith. They sparred for some three hours, with the debate earning millions of views and becoming its own viral news story.

The interview became so popular in large part because Douglas, as always, refused to pull a punch. In this case that meant fighting back against antisemitism, of the kind we’re seeing rise on the online right.

George Orwell once famously wrote that “to see what’s in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” Nobody knows that better than Douglas who, unlike many of his contemporaries, never gets lost in excuse-making and needless ideological abstraction. He sees the world clearly and reports it back to us, which is a big reason why he’s such a unique and valuable voice in our era of dishonesty.

That gift is on full display in his new and best-selling book, On Democracies and Death Cults, and in the conversation we had Monday in The Free Press newsroom.

