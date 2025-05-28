It’s Wednesday, May 28. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Gabe Kaminsky on how the Trump family is “monetizing MAGA”; Kat Rosenfield on the BLM star journalist felled by #MeToo; and much more.

But first: Why the New York mayoral race is so much closer than it looks.

On paper, former governor Andrew Cuomo’s path to becoming the next mayor of New York City should be a cakewalk. The incumbent, Eric Adams, is so unpopular he’s not even running for the Democratic nomination. And the guy in second place, Zohran Mamdani, is a self-described “socialist” few have heard of. (Read my recent profile of him here.)

But a new poll shows the race tightening considerably. And even though Cuomo still has a 10-point lead, this isn’t an ordinary election: Next month, the primaries will be called by ranked-choice voting.

It’s a system that advocates promised would help elevate more centrist candidates, but the Democratic strategists I spoke to for my latest piece for The Free Press confirmed my suspicion: Ranked-choice voting means that Mamdani could come out on top.

Could a system that was supposed to boost moderates help hand a socialist the keys to America’s largest city? That’s the question at the heart of my story.

—Olivia Reingold

NPR and PBS Aren’t Entitled to Your Tax Dollars Jed Rubenfeld In a lawsuit filed yesterday, NPR called Trump’s funding cut of the radio broadcaster a “blatant,” “textbook” First Amendment violation. But is the president’s move even a free speech issue? Jed Rubenfeld unpacks the case. Read full story

The Trump Family’s Business Deals Are Testing Ethical and Legal Boundaries Gabe Kaminsky By one count, the president has doubled his net worth to more than $5.4 billion since announcing his reelection bid. And his family shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. This throws up all kinds of legal and ethical problems. When it comes to Trump’s tangling his presidency and his family firm, “There is no modern parallel,” says one historian. Read full story

A BLM Star Journalist Felled by #MeToo Kat Rosenfield During BLM, Wesley Lowery demanded “moral clarity” rather than objectivity. Now, the activist-journalist has fallen foul of exactly the kind of activism-journalism he once evangelized. Read full story

