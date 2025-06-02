It’s Monday, June 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tyler Cowen’s ultimate guide to spotting talent; Jed Rubenfeld says Trump’s tariffs are legal; Ruy Teixeira on the “greenlash” coming for the Democrats; and much more.

But first: a targeted terror attack in the name of Palestine.

Yesterday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, a group of Jews was set on fire.

They had gathered in the afternoon for a march to draw attention to Israel’s hostages, who have been held by Hamas terrorists for more than 600 days. In what the FBI is treating as a “targeted terror attack,” a man reportedly threw Molotov cocktails at the group, injuring multiple people. The alleged perpetrator is named Mohamad Soliman; you can see him in videos from the scene shouting “End Zionists” and “Palestine free and for us.”

This attack comes 11 days after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were assassinated outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. After he was arrested, the man charged with their murder, Elias Rodriguez, yelled “Free, free Palestine.”

The incidents are a watershed, writes historian Jeffrey Herf in The Free Press today. Not just two tragedies, but events of “great historical significance.” Why? As Herf explains, the Washington attack was “the first lethal attack on Jews in the United States carried out by a person who emerged from the leftist-Islamist climate in the universities before and since October 7.” And while we are still learning the details of what exactly happened in Boulder, Herf says “antisemitism has now taken on ever more dangerous forms in this country.”

Jeffrey’s essay sheds light on a dark reality: terror carried out against Americans in the name of “liberation” thousands of miles away.

—Bari Weiss

The Judges Got It Wrong: Trump’s Tariffs Are Legal Jed Rubenfeld Last week, Trump’s tariffs were blocked by the courts. The rulings threaten the cornerstone of the president’s economic agenda and the Supreme Court is likely to weigh in. But did the judges get the law right? Jed Rubenfeld isn’t so sure. Read full story

How to Find the Most Talented People on Earth Tyler Cowen How should we cultivate talent? That’s a question Tyler Cowen spends hours a day thinking about. And thanks to his Emergent Ventures program, he talks every week with some of the world’s smartest young people. In his column today he explains what he has learned—and why the next genius might be an obnoxious kid from Ontario with a failed science experiment in their basement. Read full story

Earth to Democrats: Americans Still Love Fossil Fuels Ruy Teixeira As Democrats reckon with all the reasons they’re so unpopular—from the Biden cover-up to identity politics—one factor they shouldn’t ignore is energy policy. It’s clearer than ever that renewables are a political loser—and that the party’s bet on “net zero” has badly backfired. Read full story