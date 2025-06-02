It’s Monday, June 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tyler Cowen’s ultimate guide to spotting talent; Jed Rubenfeld says Trump’s tariffs are legal; Ruy Teixeira on the “greenlash” coming for the Democrats; and much more.
But first: a targeted terror attack in the name of Palestine.
Yesterday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, a group of Jews was set on fire.
They had gathered in the afternoon for a march to draw attention to Israel’s hostages, who have been held by Hamas terrorists for more than 600 days. In what the FBI is treating as a “targeted terror attack,” a man reportedly threw Molotov cocktails at the group, injuring multiple people. The alleged perpetrator is named Mohamad Soliman; you can see him in videos from the scene shouting “End Zionists” and “Palestine free and for us.”
This attack comes 11 days after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were assassinated outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. After he was arrested, the man charged with their murder, Elias Rodriguez, yelled “Free, free Palestine.”
The incidents are a watershed, writes historian Jeffrey Herf in The Free Press today. Not just two tragedies, but events of “great historical significance.” Why? As Herf explains, the Washington attack was “the first lethal attack on Jews in the United States carried out by a person who emerged from the leftist-Islamist climate in the universities before and since October 7.” And while we are still learning the details of what exactly happened in Boulder, Herf says “antisemitism has now taken on ever more dangerous forms in this country.”
Jeffrey’s essay sheds light on a dark reality: terror carried out against Americans in the name of “liberation” thousands of miles away.
—Bari Weiss
In an operation dubbed “Spider’s Web,” Ukraine’s security services targeted a Russian air base deep inside the country. Ukraine deployed drones from concealed mobile units and reportedly destroyed over 40 strategic aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. This strike comes just before a fresh round of U.S.-backed peace talks in Istanbul.
Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium—enough for about 10 nuclear weapons—marking a 50 percent rise since February, according to a new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report. Despite ongoing talks with the U.S., Iran has refused to cooperate with probes into undeclared nuclear activity, raising alarms about potential treaty violations. European nations are weighing renewed UN sanctions, while Iran has threatened to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
The FDA has approved Moderna’s new low-dose Covid-19 vaccine, mNexspike, for adults over 65 and high-risk individuals aged 12–64. Delivering just a fifth of the original Spikevax dose, it demonstrated equal or better efficacy in trials. The decision follows the administration's cancellation of funding for Moderna’s pandemic flu vaccine project, a contract worth $766 million, and comes soon after an update to the FDA’s Covid booster recommendations.
Riots and looting broke out in Paris on Saturday after the Paris St. Germain soccer club won the Champions League final. The chaos ended in 294 arrested, 205 injured, and one dead.
The same night, in what authorities say was a coordinated act of vandalism, Paris’s Holocaust memorial, three synagogues, and a Jewish restaurant were defaced with green paint on Saturday night, just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the attacks as “heinous” and called for heightened security at Jewish sites.
On Wednesday, DHS agents entered Rep. Jerry Nadler’s Manhattan office for a security check, stating they’d been told protesters were there and the agents were concerned for the safety of Nadler’s staff. One aide confronted the officers and blocked access to the office, leading to her brief detention. DHS said the move was for safety; Nadler called it a violation of legal protocols and accused the Trump administration of using authoritarian tactics to intimidate officials and citizens.
Harvard has trained so many Chinese Communist officials that cadres in Beijing refer to it as the top “party school” outside of China, according to The Wall Street Journal. Last Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”
