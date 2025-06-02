The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
46
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
TheodorHertzle's avatar
TheodorHertzle
25m

It's an open season on hunting Jews.

Trump is fascist, new Hitler.

Trump is danger to democracy.

MAGA people are Nazis.

Wow!

Commies and reps of the religion of peace are accusing everyone around in what they are doing.... It's just like thieves accusing everyone else in burglary.

Genius. A-holes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Francoise Farron's avatar
Francoise Farron
37m

Are Trump's tariffs legal? is the wrong questions. Every country can impose tariffs on what comes into the country. Trump is taking the risk that other countries will take counter measures. That is how the free market is supposed to operate!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice