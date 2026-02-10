It’s Tuesday, February 10. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Dr. Mark Hyman takes on the corporate interests making America unhealthy. Natan Sharansky examines the moral cost of Jimmy Lai’s prison sentence. Gabe Kaminsky investigates a suspicious dark money donation linked to Kamala Harris.
To his critics, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback is a con man, an antisemite, a racist, a brain-rotted Groyper, and perhaps most damningly of all for the office he seeks, a legal resident of Washington, D.C.
Despite all of this, plus a litany of legal and financial troubles, the 31-year-old Republican and former financial analyst has built a remarkable, cult-like following on social media where he feuds with OnlyFans models, calls his black primary opponent a “slave,” defends followers of Nick Fuentes, and pledges that when he is governor he will not let “jesters” and “foids” (women) “spike our collective cortisol.”
When I interviewed Fishback at a campaign event in Coral Gables recently, I found a group of around 200 adoring spectators waiting for him, mostly young men—a sizable crowd given that the event was at a brewery and had been announced only a few days earlier. I also found a candidate with a unique smorgasbord of politics: a mix of quasi-leftist anti-corporate messaging about affordability, revanchist culture warring, and many, many criticisms of Israel—all of which are striking a chord with disaffected and increasingly radicalized young men.
Fishback probably won’t win—he might not even make it on the ballot for reasons I describe in my article. But the candidate who can’t stop shitposting isn’t a joke. His ideas and the boys who love them might be the future of the party, whether people like it or not.
New York City nurses struck a deal yesterday with some hospitals to end a strike that involved 15,000 healthcare workers, according to the nurses’ union. If the union approves the deal, which includes raises of about 12 percent over three years, the striking nurses will return to work within three days.
The social media app Discord announced yesterday that it will begin requiring age verification on its platform, including a face scan, starting next month. The platform has drawn controversy for allegedly enabling mass shooters and failing to take down content published by foreign terrorist organizations.
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime partner of Jeffrey Epstein, remained mum during her virtual deposition yesterday before the House Oversight Committee, where she invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every question. Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, will appear before the committee on February 26 and 27 as part of the panel’s investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities.
San Francisco public schools were closed yesterday for nearly 50,000 students as teachers went on strike for the first time since 1979. The educators are demanding a 9 percent raise over two years, more affordable healthcare, and smaller classroom sizes, which the school district says it cannot afford.
Some 40 percent of immigrants arrested by ICE over the past year had no criminal charges or convictions, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News. Of the 60 percent who had been charged with a crime, only around 14 percent had a violent criminal record. Statistics from the document also showed that 2 percent of ICE arrests in the same time period involved people with alleged gang affiliations.
A high-profile social media addiction trial began yesterday in California state court, testing whether YouTube and Instagram can be held responsible for causing depression and suicidal ideation. The plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman identified by her initials KGM, alleges the apps addicted her at a young age and contributed to severe mental anguish.
OpenAI will begin testing ads in ChatGPT for users in the free and “Go” tiers of the service, the company announced yesterday. The AI giant said its ads will be “visually separated” from the chatbot’s answers and “optimized based on what’s most helpful to you.”
Actress Catherine O’Hara died of a pulmonary embolism and had been living with rectal cancer for months, according to her death certificate, which TMZ published yesterday. O’Hara, who was known for starring roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and Schitt’s Creek, died last month at age 71.
A big "Thank You" to ICE and CBP for doing a hard & necessary job under stupidly hostile circumstances. The stats prove the lie that that the Jackassery have been attempting to foist on us that the vast majority of the detained and deported are "our neighbors of color" who pick our fruit and who "built Minneapolis" and the other donkeyshit they've been dropping everywhere. The Trump admin is indeed, going after the worst of the worst first and also the not-as-worst of the worst and the not-so-bad, but still illegal aliens... as they are required to under the laws that Congress creates. Further, these stats are devastating to the claim that illegal aliens commit crimes at rates lower than U.S. citizens. If what the Jackassery claim is true, that ICE is arresting mostly regular old, hardworking, peaceful, taxpaying, contributing "colored neighbors", why do 60% of them have convictions or charges pending for crimes? The stat that 14% of those with a criminal record have violent crimes as part of their character, that's still 8.4% of the total or almost 1 out of 10. So, this means that 6 out 10 illegal aliens are criminals and almost 1 out of 10 are violent criminals. Does that sound like a crime rate that is less than that of U.S. citizens? Are 1 out of 10 of your neighbors violent criminals? Are 6 out of 10 of your neighbors committing crimes?
"Some 40 percent of immigrants arrested by ICE over the past year had no criminal charges or convictions, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News."
Did they (and the other 60 percent) use stolen Social Security numbers?