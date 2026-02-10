James Fishback believes someone tried to set his house on fire. The alleged arson attack occurred on Super Bowl Sunday, while the controversial candidate for governor of Florida was meeting with his staff at his home in Madison County, a rural area of the state near the Georgia border.

“I hadn’t been home in 10 weeks since I joined the campaign,” Fishback told me when I reached him by phone Monday morning. “My staff and I are in the living room, working on some stuff. We have no idea what’s going on. Fire trucks are pulling up and they’re putting out this fire on the lawn.”

Fishback says that the incident wrecked his plans to campaign in the state’s Panhandle this week. Instead, he’ll hold an event at the scene of the alleged crime, which he says police are investigating.