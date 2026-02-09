The Free Press
Watch: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy to Celebrate the Right to Laugh
Lionel Shriver on the Immigration Taboo
Coleman Hughes
1HR 28M
In her provocative new novel ‘A Better Life,’ Shriver explores what happens when progressive immigration meets reality.
I’ve noticed that the more morally charged a topic becomes, the harder it is to talk about it honestly. Immigration is a good example. The public conversation has flattened into slogans, while engagement with real disagreements is treated as suspect, if not outright taboo.

The emotional effect of cultural change is a human response—and yet it is not acknowledged consistently. While it would be widely accepted for a black resident of Harlem to say he wants to preserve the culture of his neighborhood, the same sentiment, expressed by a white resident of Arizona, would almost certainly be condemned.

This dynamic is what drew me to A Better Life, the new novel by Lionel Shriver. Rather than making an argument about immigration policy, the book stages a simple experiment. A family that strongly supports open immigration agrees to take a migrant into their home. The book then follows what happens when ideals that feel virtuous at a distance collide with the practical realities of daily life.

What’s interesting about the novel is its refusal to resolve that tension cleanly. The migrant is neither presented as good or bad. The family members are not presented as heroes or villains. Shriver captures something that is often missing from political debate: that human beings are inconsistent, that generosity has limits, and that, in practice, ideology can get muddled by real life.

I sat down with Shriver to talk about her book, and to have some healthy debate about immigration, cultural change in the West, and why policing speech has become an obstacle to understanding what’s actually at stake.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Immigration
Free Speech
Conversations with Coleman

