Americans are unhealthier than ever. Life expectancy is falling. Chronic disease is rising. And despite spending more on healthcare than any other nation on Earth, Americans are getting sicker, not healthier.

This disconnect has fueled a growing mistrust of the medical establishment—out of which has emerged the Make America Healthy Again movement (MAHA), led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of conventional public health wisdom. While some MAHA policies are controversial, few dispute the source of their appeal: Many parents no longer trust that the experts are acting in their children’s best interests.

Enter family physician and New York Times best-selling author Mark Hyman. His new book, Food Fix Uncensored, released today, argues that government malpractice and powerful corporate interests have rigged the medical and health systems against us. Watch Dr. Hyman’s interview with The Free Press’s Rafaela Siewert here. And read on for an exclusive excerpt from the book, in which Dr. Hyman takes aim at one of the primary culprits: the food industry. Big Food, he argues, is killing our children. And it won’t stop unless we stop it.

—The Editors

Kids today are fatter than ever.

Obesity rates in children have nearly quadrupled since the 1970s. Thirty-six percent are overweight or obese. One in four teenagers now has type 2 diabetes or prediabetes—a condition we used to call “adult-onset diabetes.”

Most of us know that the problem exists, and the Make America Healthy Again movement has made alleviating it one of its main goals. But why has it happened in the first place? The answer is tied to the powerful Big Food lobby—a collection of corporations that subjugate children’s health to the endless pursuit of profit—and to our political leaders who appease it.