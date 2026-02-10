Jennifer Welch has an enviable profile in liberal America. I’ve Had It, the podcast she co-hosts, has built seven-figure followings on multiple platforms. Her guests have included just about every Democratic politician with a national profile, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Welch herself has been the subject of a succession of admiring profiles. The Oklahoma native is, as The New York Times put it, “the rare figure who appeals to the mainstream liberal, angers the Fox News viewer, and thrills the dirtbag left.” A CNN story calls her “profane and on point.”

Profane, indeed. Whatever Welch’s appeal may be, there is one mainstream group for which she has unbridled contempt: evangelicals. And it’s impossible to imagine the vitriol she directs at them being targeted at any other religious group by a major media figure with so little consequence.