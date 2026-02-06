The Free Press
Join Coleman Hughes Live at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
The Right to Laugh: A Night of Unfiltered American Comedy
1HR 31M
From Trump and Schumer to sex, war, and aging, comedians tested the limits of what can still be said onstage—and why it matters that someone still says it.

Last weekend, Free Pressers braved below-freezing temperatures and schlepped to the legendary Comedy Cellar for an evening of stand-up from comedians who still believe in saying the wrong thing out loud. The event was part of our year-long celebration of the country’s birthday, America at 250.

Hosted and curated by fearless veteran comic Judy Gold, the …

Tags:
Comedy
Democrats
Republicans
Events
America at 250

