Is changing your mind a sign of intellectual honesty—or betrayal? These days, it can feel like most people think it’s the latter. We live in an age where rethinking a position becomes a gotcha moment—a chance for someone to pull up your old social media posts to prove you’re a hypocrite or a fraud. The pressure to not admit to changing your mind—to stick to your guns—has never been greater.

But the ability to change your mind is a sign that you think for yourself. It takes curiosity, honesty, courage, and humility. And so it is worth understanding how it happens.

That’s why we’re launching a new video interview series called Confessions.

In each episode, I sit down with someone who has abandoned a belief that was once central to who they were: a former climate activist who now thinks the movement has lost the plot; an anti-Israel protester turned Zionist; a body-positivity activist turned Ozempic evangelist. Whatever the subject, the goal every time will be the same: to understand why someone changed their mind—and what it took to walk away from a set of beliefs they once lived by.

We’re kicking off the series with Richard Hanania. Once upon a time, Hanania was an alt-right extremist posting hateful diatribes online. Those pseudonymous posts came back to haunt Hanania years later, after he had found mainstream success as a political commentator, thanks to an exposé by HuffPost. Hanania reckoned with his past in an essay titled “Why I Used to Suck, and (Hopefully) No Longer Do.”

In my interview with Hanania, he describes his journey from the fringe to the mainstream. Watch it here:

To mark the launch of the series, we’re also publishing an essay by Hanania about why you shouldn’t be afraid to change your mind. Hanania writes about a more recent change of heart, this time about Donald Trump. Hanania voted for the president but now thinks that was a mistake. He regrets his vote, but not admitting he was wrong. Read Richard on why the path of intellectual honesty is the only one worth taking:

To make sure you don’t miss the next installment of Confessions, subscribe to our YouTube channel. And if you are a socialist turned capitalist, a capitalist turned socialist, a former Scientologist, a former Groyper, a former vegan, or—you get the picture—write to us at confessions@thefp.com.