The Free Press
Watch: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy to Celebrate the Right to Laugh
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
How Big Food Destroyed Our Health—and How to Fix It, with Dr. Mark Hyman
Rafaela Siewert
58M
Obesity, Ozempic, peptides, MAHA, RFK Jr.’s new food pyramid. How to live healthier—and getting money out of food. Mark Hyman answers our questions.
Listen On:

If you watched the Super Bowl, you may have seen the Make America Healthy Again commercial. It featured Mike Tyson speaking about his sister Denise, who died at 25 from a heart attack linked to obesity. Tyson also spoke candidly about formerly weighing 345 pounds and experiencing suicidal thoughts. And he’s not alone: Roughly 40 percent of Americans are…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Health
Food
MAHA
Science

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice