If I’m honest, I’ve been feeling hopeless lately. Sometimes I feel like giving up. What’s the point of writing when artificial intelligence will soon automate the book I just spent years on and generate my blog posts faster than I ever could? What’s the point of improving at anything? There is nothing impressive left to do or to learn. This is all there is: staring down the barrel of a life spent inputting and prompting. It feels like the worst time to try.

Then I started thinking about the next generation, and how bad that feeling must be. Why learn to drive when self-driving cars are coming? Why bother to code or start a company? Why learn to draw, why practice guitar, why study photography, why struggle through academic research? But as I thought about this happening in every direction, all at once, it began to look like an opportunity. When so few seem interested in being a person, isn’t that the best time to be one? Maybe this is a moment for optimism. You just have to be human.