Immigration is arguably the defining issue of our age. Its social, economic, and cultural effects are vast—and the subject of some of our most bitter debates. The discontent it has generated has powered political revolutions across the West, including Donald Trump’s improbable rise (and stunning return). Now, with Trump’s administration aiming to deport a million people a year, immigration is becoming the most contentious issue of his second term.

Immigration is also something that goes to the heart of American identity. We are, as the cliché has it, “a nation of immigrants,” and home to more immigrants than any other country. From the Mayflower on, waves of new arrivals have defined what it means to be American, while the Statue of Liberty urges us to “Give me your tired, your poor / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Lofty principles are one thing; the messy reality, with all its moral dilemmas and painful trade-offs, is another. We’ve reported a lot on that reality here at The Free Press, from the tragic consequences of Biden’s extremely lax border policy to how Trump’s crackdown has upended the daily lives of migrants across the country.

This week, for the latest chapter of our yearlong America at 250 project (read all about that here), we’re building on that reporting and going deeper on immigration. Today, we start with the politics of it. We’re bringing you two of the sharpest minds we know—with different views of the issue—on the question of how immigration came to dominate our politics.

Tyler Cowen supports immigration, but he argues that too many of those he agrees with fail to see the quandary at the heart of the issue. Tyler says it explains why immigration restrictions have to “become more oppressive and more unpleasant as time passes” and turn the liberals into illiberals. Read his essay to understand why “humane” immigration policy ends in cruelty.

For two periods in American history, the country more or less halted the influx of migrants. Now, we are in the middle of what Christopher Caldwell calls the “third great slamming of the Golden Door.” For many Americans, this is a source of national shame, and a sign the country is “turning away from its good ‘welcoming’ side and toward its low-class ‘xenophobic’ side.” That’s not the case, argues Christopher. Read his essay to learn why.

What Ukrainians Think About Trump’s Peace Plan Aidan G. Stretch When Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky found himself embroiled in a massive corruption scandal, some in Washington saw an opportunity to force the weakened president to accept an unfavorable peace deal. But talking to Ukrainians in Kyiv, Aidan Stretch finds a very different story: Rather than backing Zelensky into a corner, has Trump thrown him a political lifeline? Read full story

Meet the 14-Year-Old Running for Governor of Vermont Jonas Du Here’s a radical solution to the gerontocracy: a 14-year-old governor. Dean Roy is a high school freshman in Vermont, where there is no minimum age to run for the job. Jonas Du meets a political candidate with braces and a dream of getting the keys to the Green Mountain State, even though he’s too young to drive. Read full story

An Ominous Sign for New York’s Jews The Editors Last week, Palestine activists swarmed the entrance to Park East synagogue, and chanted, “From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada” on the sidewalk. In response, mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani managed to “discourage” the language, before victim-blaming by implying that an event at a Jewish place of worship encouraged the “violation of international law.” With weeks to go before Mamdani takes office, it’s an ominous statement. Read why in our latest editorial. Read full story

America Is Broken—Walter Isaacson Wants to Fix It Rafaela Siewert Can the words that shaped our nation in 1776 help fix it in 2025? The legendary biographer Walter Isaacson thinks so. He stopped by The Free Press newsroom to talk to Rafaela Siewert about his new book, “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written,” and why the words at the start of the Declaration of Independence that defined our history still shape our politics today. Read full story

Last year, a video went viral of Warren Smith, then a high school teacher, speaking with an off-camera student. In it, Warren responds to his student’s claim that J.K. Rowling is a bigot by posing a series of calm, logic-driven questions. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Warren’s employer was less enthusiastic about this conversation, and he lost his teaching job as a result. Today, Coleman Hughes sits down with Smith to discuss his cancellation, why so many institutions continue to struggle with balancing open inquiry against mounting social pressures, and what it will take to build a better future for American students.

Ukraine and many of its key European allies met in Geneva Sunday to discuss a new U.S. peace plan. President Trump has given Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky until Thursday to accept the deal, otherwise he can “continue to fight his little heart out.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will resign from Congress. After clashing with President Trump in recent weeks, Greene said that she didn’t want her district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for.”

The Israeli military struck Beirut on Sunday in a targeted attack against Hezbollah’s chief of staff. It is the first strike on the Lebanese capital since June. “We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the state of Israel,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The State Department announced on X that they will require all U.S. embassies to produce reports on the human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration. In the post, the department called mass migration “an existential threat to Western civilization” that “undermines the stability of key American allies.”

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has officially been disbanded, with 8 months remaining on its charter. When asked about the department’s status, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor answered, “That doesn’t exist.” (Read Joe Nocera on “Why DOGE Failed.”)

Saudi Arabia is beginning to loosen their drinking restrictions. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Gulf nation will reportedly allow non-Muslim visitors with “special residency status” to purchase alcohol from a store previously reserved for foreign diplomats, as the country continues to court Western influence.