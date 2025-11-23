The Free Press
America Is Broken—Walter Isaacson Wants to Fix It
Rafaela Siewert
51M
Thirty-five words shaped our nation in 1776. Can they heal it in 2025?

Walter Isaacson is known for writing the definitive biographies of Henry Kissinger, Benjamin Franklin, Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk. But his new book, The Greatest Sentence Ever Written, is not a biography at all. It’s an analysis—and a dissection—of the words that defined American history and shape our political imagination:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
History
America

