The Viral Educator: Warren Smith on Wokeness, Campus Culture, and Losing His Job
Coleman Hughes
1HR 14M
The Secret Scholar Society founder talks about his viral J.K. Rowling clip, the loss of his teaching job, and the state of free speech in education.

Last year, a video went viral of Warren Smith, then a high school teacher, speaking with an off-camera student. In it, Warren responds to his student’s claim that J.K. Rowling is a bigot by posing a series of calm, logic-driven questions. What’s striking about the clip is that it’s the opposite of typical social media fare: no outrage, no name-calling, …

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
