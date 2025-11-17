If you tuned in to CNN on Sunday morning, you might have checked to make sure pigs were not flying outside your window. There she was, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, or MTG, nodding earnestly along with anchor Dana Bash as they both bemoaned the venomous nature of Donald Trump’s rhetoric. “I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” the congresswoman from Georgia said.

The motivation for MTG’s contrition is no mystery. On Friday evening, Donald Trump aimed a space laser at the woman who cheered the president’s “toxic politics” for the last five years.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.” He added that if the right Republican runs against Greene in the primary, they will have Trump’s “Complete and Unyielding Support.” He followed that up on Saturday and bestowed a new nickname on the congresswoman: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”