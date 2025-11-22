On Thursday, President Donald Trump seemed to call for the execution of six Democratic members of Congress. Why? Because they had posted a video advising military servicemen that they can refuse to obey unlawful orders.

The senators and representatives had committed “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH,” Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post. He then reposted someone else’s statement saying, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” In an interview on Friday, Trump insisted, “I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death.”

After all of this went viral, many people have been asking me two questions: First, did the lawmakers actually commit sedition? And second, are servicemen allowed to disobey unlawful orders?