Dean Roy is three months into his freshman year at Stowe High School in Vermont. By most measures, he’s a normal 14-year-old: He runs cross-country and likes Formula 1 (his favorite driver is Fernando Alonso). In the winter, he enjoys Nordic skiing and tapping maple trees for syrup with his family.

He’s also running for governor of Vermont.

The state is the only one without an age restriction for governor and candidates need only to have lived in Vermont for four years before an election. Roy’s lived in Stowe, Vermont, his whole life.

“My eighth-grade teacher, he told me that if I’m ever planning on running for office, he’ll be my campaign manager,” Roy told me. “So, I looked up what the age to run in Vermont is for governor. Found out that there is none. So, now I’m here.”