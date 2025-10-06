Every time the rideshare driver in Des Moines, Iowa, hears the ding from his app announcing a passenger pickup request, he has to check how far the rider wants to go. The driver, 33, who was born in Honduras and said he has been in the U.S. since 2013, isn’t allowed to go more than 75 miles from his home. The electronic monitor on his left ankle makes sure of that.

He calls it a grillete—or a shackle. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents put it on him after an immigration check in June. Now they can track him wherever he goes. Even though he has a temporary work permit, he worries that anyone who sees the monitor will think he is a criminal. Some of his friends who also are immigrants have drifted away, he said, afraid that ICE could somehow trace them through him.

The Honduran rideshare driver calls his ankle monitor a grillete , or shackle.

“Every night, I’m grateful to be in my bed but scared about tomorrow,” he said.

He leaves home only to drive. His wife, 39, and their 3-year-old daughter stay inside behind closed shutters and windows. She quit her restaurant job out of fear that it might be raided, and goes out only once every two weeks to go to a laundromat. When there is a knock at the door, the boisterous child turns quiet, just as her parents taught, just in case.

“This isn’t a life,” said the Honduran man, while sitting in the living room. His eyes focused on the floor, which was covered in toys. “Many are terrified, like us. My only advice is to entrust each day to God. If his will is that we return home, so be it. If it’s to stay, he’ll keep us here. With so much fear, it’s hard to offer words of encouragement to others.”

Read Asylum Seekers Lose Their Day in Court

For immigrants across Iowa, whether illegal or legal, fear is constant and everywhere as the Trump administration keeps pushing to deliver on the promise Donald Trump has been making about the broken immigration system ever since his first presidential campaign. “Don’t worry, we’ll take our country back,” he said in 2015. This year, over 400,000 illegal immigrants have been deported, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Another 1.6 million left on their own, in return for $1,000 and a plane ticket back to their native country.