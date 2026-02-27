It’s Friday, February 27. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Maya Sulkin and Frannie Block on the bombshell documents at the center of Meta’s social-media addiction trial. Rafaela Siewert interviews neuroscientist and sex researcher Dr. Debra Soh on the social and moral costs of sexbots. How an antisemite hijacked the president’s Religious Liberty Commission. Miles Hargrove knows what it is like for a parent to be kidnapped. He offers his advice to the Guthrie family.

But first: What is happening in Nigeria?

Africa’s most populous nation is split almost evenly between Muslims and Christians. And for nearly two decades, it has been one of the most violent places on Earth.

Since the 2009 uprising of militant group Boko Haram, jihadist factions and criminal militias have burned churches, raided villages, killed tens of thousands of Christians, and displaced millions. In one attack, as Madeleine Kearns reported last year, more than 200 Christians were slaughtered in a three-hour rampage on a small town. President Donald Trump has called the violence in the country an “existential threat” to Christianity, and on Christmas Day authorized airstrikes against Islamic militants.

Yet sustained international attention has been scarce, largely obscuring the crisis from Western audiences. And some of the most powerful figures in the country—including the First Lady of Nigeria, who spoke with Maddy earlier this month—dispute claims of systemic religious persecution against Christians.

So, what is the truth on the ground?

David Patrikarakos went there to find out. In today’s story, he reports from three of the districts hit hardest by the conflict, speaking with displaced citizens, Christian farmers, a Muslim youth leader, and local officials. The result is a vivid, unflinching portrait of the front lines of a country trapped in a sectarian civil war.

Read his dispatch to understand why the bloodshed won’t end anytime soon—and why the world continues to look away.

I Survived My Father’s Kidnapping. This Is My Message to the Guthrie Family. Miles Hargrove As the search for Nancy Guthrie drags on, many Americans are wondering what it’s like to grapple with the fear that your loved one may never return. Miles Hargrove lived that nightmare in 1994, when his father was kidnapped in Colombia. “Your life cannot go on,” Hargrove writes. “You are waiting, inside a void, with almost no information or control. And there is no end in sight.” He writes about how he made it through. Read full story

How Instagram Broke Its Promise to Protect Teens Frannie Block and Maya Sulkin Has Instagram made girls’ eating disorders worse? A new tranche of internal documents from Meta reveal a company scrambling to do damage control as reporters question whether it’s actually taking steps to limit the eating disorder content promoted on Instagram. Today, Frannie Block and Maya Sulkin report on the bombshell documents at the center of California’s social-media addiction trial—and whether or not Meta will change its business model to prevent more damage. Read full story

I Wrote a Novel About War. Now I’m Watching It Unfold in Iran. Elliot Ackerman A Russian warship in Iranian waters. Hypersonic threats to U.S. carriers. A regime desperate to survive. These are all events that happened in Elliot Ackerman’s 2021 novel, “2034.” Somehow, yesterday’s fiction has become today’s reality. For The Free Press, Elliot writes about why parallels between his fiction and the real world in 2026 are so ominous. Read full story

Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission Was Hijacked by an Antisemite Francis J. Beckwith and Josh Blackman It started with a mission to to “offer diverse perspectives on how the federal government can defend religious liberty for all Americans.” But when a Catholic commissioner named Carrie Prejean Boller grabbed the mic, things started to unravel. Read this account from legal advisers to the Religious Liberty Commission Francis J. Beckwith and Josh Blackman on how the White House initiative went off the rails, and the insidious—yet increasingly popular—lie that Catholicism is incompatible with Zionism. Read full story

Will Robots Replace Women in the Bedroom? Rafaela Siewert Would you have an AI girlfriend or boyfriend? What about sex with an ultra-realistic doll? In an age where tech promises to fulfill our most human needs, scientists are reporting an impending sex recession. Rafaela Siewert sat down with neuroscientist and sexuality researcher Dr. Debra Soh to explore why people are losing interest in sex, what’s filling the void, and the social and moral costs of this new technology. Listen on

