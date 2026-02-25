The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Yuval Levin
Yuval Levin is a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and editor of National Affairs. His latest book is American Covenant: How the Constitution Unified Our Nation—And Could Again.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Washington D.C.
Policy
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice