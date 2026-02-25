The Free Press State of the Union Special

During last night’s State of the Union address, we held a livestream, hosted by senior editor Will Rahn and Reihan Salam, a Free Press and CBS News contributor and president of the Manhattan Institute. Will and Reihan unpacked President Trump’s speech alongside voices from across the political spectrum, including former Obama speechwriter David Litt, fo…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article