Buried deep within millions of pages of the recently released Epstein files are hundreds of hours of hard-to-obtain footage.

Earlier this month, we published all 14 hours of the footage from Data Set 10, a raft of videos seized from Epstein’s electronic devices. The videos painted the most vivid picture yet of Epstein’s dark world.

Today, we are publishing 12 hours of footage from Data Set 9. This collection traces more than a decade of efforts by law enforcement to investigate Epstein. There are tapes of police searching his mansion, clips from depositions spanning multiple years and cases, and even covert footage of a Federal Bureau of Investigation sting operation to retrieve his infamous “little black book.” The footage shows, on camera, a game of cat and mouse between Epstein and law enforcement that lasted more than a decade. One way to think about it is that Data Set 10 captured Epstein’s world as he saw it, while Data Set 9 captures authorities’ long, uneven effort to dismantle it.

Of all 12 batches of material that were released by the Department of Justice last month, the footage from Data Set 9 was the hardest to obtain. That’s because in addition to the structural obstacles in the agency’s website—such as no master index and no ability to browse or search by file type—Data Set 9 was partially taken down shortly after its release, reportedly following complaints that some files contained unredacted child pornography. As a result, the bulk download link was disabled, which means that even anyone willing to download hundreds of gigabytes of data was no longer able to do so.