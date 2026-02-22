It was the best hockey game in a generation. And America won.

Sunday’s gold medal game between Team USA and Canada could have easily been a lopsided affair. The Canadians had built perhaps the best team ever to grace the ice. They were undefeated heading into Sunday’s matchup. But so, too, were the underdog Americans, who clinched the win in overtime.

The victory capped off a fantastic Winter Olympics for Team USA, bringing the final gold medal haul to 12, a new American record, behind only Norway’s 18. And it erased some sour moments when U.S. athletes found themselves mired in political controversy.