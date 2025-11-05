“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” wrote Donald Trump in a Friday afternoon Truth Social post. “Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN.’ ”

Then, the following day: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

For casual observers of international politics, these were shocking, out of the blue statements. It’s not every day that the most powerful man in the world puts an African country on notice.