Last year, President Donald Trump appointed us—a Catholic and a Jew—as legal advisers to the new Religious Liberty Commission (RLC). Our mission is to “offer diverse perspectives on how the federal government can defend religious liberty for all Americans.”

Since it was established by the president last May, the committee has held hearings on a number of key issues, including the rights to practice religion freely in the military and in our schools.

Earlier this month, the RLC held its fifth public hearing, dedicated to the issue of antisemitism. Many of the witnesses provided compelling testimony of how they suffered humiliating discrimination in recent years because they were Jews, and how the rise in antisemitism has affected their ability to keep Jewish people safe.

Every hearing held by the RLC passed without incident. Except for this one.